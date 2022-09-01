JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Site preparation work for the new Jackson YMCA is set to begin in the coming weeks.

The project is expected to be complete by late 2024.

Two smaller buildings on West Wesley and Mechanic Streets will be demolished, and other site work will begin as crews prepare for the start of facility construction in spring 2023.

YMCA leadership and volunteers celebrated surpassing the original $25 million capital campaign goal in May — the largest-ever for a YMCA in Michigan.

A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes this summer, and it’s exciting to now be

able to share plans for the new Y. The facility will be accessible for those with limited mobility, feature open sightlines and enable us to not only provide our current programs and services but also to expand our offerings to better serve the community. Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello

New facility features include:

Natural light, from windows overlooking the parking lot in the wellness center to windows and a viewing area to the pools.

New kids area: The current climbing wall space will be doubled to include a new play space and a closer look at the first floor in the planned new Y. Equipment for kids; in addition, plans call for an outdoor play structure.

A youth Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) lab and licensed childcare.

An enhanced Aquatics Center including updated equipment and improved lighting/accessibility.

Construction Timeline

In late 2021, the Jackson YMCA announced it was pivoting from all-new construction to a combination

of a new build and redevelopment of the current facility.

“Over the past two years, the U.S. construction industry has been buffeted by unprecedented

increases in material costs, supply-chain bottlenecks, and a tight labor market,” said Jeff Havranek,

senior project manager for Granger.

While the Jackson YMCA has had a similar experience, “it is resilience and adaptability that continues to keep the Jackson YMCA project moving forward.”

Working closely with Bergmann and with the design and planning proceeding as scheduled, the Granger team is targeting a few key milestones for the construction phase:

• Publishing bidding documents to trade partners in early 2023

• Beginning construction in spring 2023

• Completing work by the end of 2024

During construction, portions of the building will be required to be isolated from YMCA

operations to provide access to the work areas and allow for ongoing use of the Y.