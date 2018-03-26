More pain at the pump: Gas prices jump again

The price of gas in Lansing has jumped again, but it still trails the average spike statewide.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing are up 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices are 47.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 27.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 14 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club reports that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.71 per gallon.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.64 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.77 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average daily gas price was about $2.68 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average.

