MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Those navigating Meridian Township can expect more detours starting on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Meridian Township, Meridian Water and Sewer Authority is closing southbound Okemos Road between Lake Lansing Road and Haslett Road.

The closure will go on until mid-November for water main repairs.

Courtesy; Meridian Township Facebook Page

Last month, WLNS reported on how the community was grappling with construction on Grand River Ave.

Several blocks of businesses along the affected stretch of road have their parking lots completely blocked off.

Drivers must turn on nearby surface streets like Hillcrest Avenue, among other detours, to reach shops like Breadsmith or Pet Supplies Plus.

The construction also interrupts the intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue, causing surprised drivers to turn around using any routes available.

“It’s turned my parking lot into a racetrack,” said Breadsmith owner Kent Seggebruch. “People ignoring the construction signs come in southbound on Okemos Road, get in here, realize they can’t get across the intersection and then go through our parking lot at 20 mph.”

Dan Opsommer, Director of Public Works and Engineering at Meridian Township, said to achieve the goals of the road construction projects, a comprehensive closure at the intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue is required.

“Closing off all turning is the only way to make space for all of the necessary earthwork,” Opsommer said. “It’s as intense of a restructuring as you can have.”