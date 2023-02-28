JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 100,000 Michiganders, mostly from the Jackson and Detroit areas, are still without power following last Wednesday’s ice storm.

The restoration process seems to have been delayed further with more ice in the southern portion of the state on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Consumers Energy reported more than 50,000 of its customers are without power, but that number has since bumped back up to over 70,000 as of Tuesday morning.

DTE reports that more than 45,000 of its customers still have no power.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on Monday suggesting that power companies should credit the customers affected by the outages.

“While this ice storm appears to have been one of the worst we have seen in many years, winter weather is an expected occurrence in Michigan. Residents deserve a grid they can rely on,” said Nessel in the press release.

The Michigan Public Service Commission ordered a review of the systems operated by Consumers Energy and DTE. Nessel also asked that the commission publicly share the results of the audit.