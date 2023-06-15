Got power? More than 1.600 are without power in multiple mid-Michigan localities.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly 2,000 Consumers Energy customers in East Lansing and Meridian Township are out of power as of Thursday afternoon.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map shows the impacted areas being between Park Lake and Abbot roads, north of Haslett Road and some of the area north of Lake Lansing Road.

The Jackson-based electric utility company said trees are to blame for the disruption.

Drivers be warned; as some traffic lights in the area aren’t in service. Officials advise treating intersections as four-way stops.

As of 12:30 p.m., Consumers Energy projected the power restoration time to be 3:15 p.m.