More than 4,100 COVID-19 deaths, Whitmer clears the way for more medical procedures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are now 4,135 deaths and 43,950 cases of coronavirus in Michigan, according to the latest numbers released from Michigan officials on Monday evening. That is an increase of 86 deaths and 196 cases from Sunday.



These counts are representative of data in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System as of 4 p.m. on May 4, 2020. However, as the data backlog is still processing from a software issue, today’s numbers are not representative of the full data set since the May 3 report.

15,659 have recovered from the virus, according to the state. Those numbers are updated every Saturday, with the latest numbers coming tomorrow. Recovery includes confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset, but the pool will expand as the pandemic continues.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration says hospitals and physicians have “broad discretion” to decide whether to delay nonessential procedures during the pandemic.

The state issued new guidance Sunday amid pressure to let providers do more as the curve of coronavirus cases flattens.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s remain in effect but is intended to be flexible and preserve clinician judgment.

In-person contact should be limited as much as possible.

But if physicians determine it is necessary, they should take steps such as asking patients to wait in their car until their appointment and requiring masks.