MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Municipal Building will be partially closed for nearly six months starting on Monday.

The township officially announced the building’s closure via their Facebook page on March 30, citing the building’s need for interior renovations.

According to the township website, renovations include wallpaper removal, painting, carpet replacement and upgrading office furniture.

The Town Hall Room will stay open throughout the renovation work to provide in-person services.

Things are getting packed up at the Meridian Township Municipal Building, as township employees prepare to move around for a multiple month-long renovation project. (Photo/Meridian Township Facebook page)

With the renovation work comes the shuffling around of nearly 40 township employees.

The township website reported that 12 employees that will go to the Meridian Township Police Department, 19 team members will move to 2630 Bennett road and 10 others will be working at the Meridian Township Service Center.

The renovation project will be ongoing until Oct. 2.