LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A structure fire that broke out this morning at approximately 2:50 a.m. has shut down Martin Luther King Blvd between Reo Road and Dorchester.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the incident.

Multiple fire trucks and three emergency medical service cars are currently on the scene.

Several people were seen wrapped in blankets outside the building and the fire is now out.

Authorities with the Lansing police say a few people were displaced and no one was injured.

It is still unknown how the fire started.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.