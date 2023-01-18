MERIDIAN TWP, (WLNS) – The mother of a four-year-old boy has been charged with killing her son in Meridian Township.

The boy died after the mother and son’s kayak flipped upside down while kayaking on Lake Lansing.

The mother and son, both from Haslett, were pulled from the lake in the morning hours of March 29, 2022.

The two were taken to Sparrow Hospital. The child was pronounced dead shortly after.

The mother has been identified as 33-year-old Claire Elizabeth Powers.

She was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023 and is being held in the Ingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.