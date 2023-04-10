LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A mother that was charged with killing her son was found competent to go to trial.

Judge Richard Hillman determined that Claire Elizabeth Powers could stand trial on April 3.

Powers was arrested in January for the death of her child, after both were found on a kayak that was flipped upside down on March 29, 2022.

Both were taken to Sparrow Hospital and the child was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Powers was charged with second-degree murder.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9.