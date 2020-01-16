Mother, daughter making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags for homeless

HOLT, MICH. (WLNS) — A woman and her mother are on a mission to collect hundreds of plastic grocery bags to transform them into something useful for people facing homelessness.

The idea was created after Tiffaney Hanchett found a video on YouTube. In the video people were making sleeping mats by crocheting plastic grocery bags.

It was inspiring for Hanchett and she is now collecting plastic grocery bags to do this project to help out her community.

To start, she made a Facebook post asking people to donate to her collection of bags.

“I had a meet at target in the parking lot and just tons of people showed up and my car was packed,” she said.

Her mother Carolyn Benjamin is helping her out with this project because it takes about 700 bags to make just one mat.

Hanchett said, “We’ll put a little handle on it to make sure it’s portable, put it on your back and off you go.”

It’s not an expensive project. All you need is tons of bags, a crochet hook, a pair of scissors or a rotary cutter.

“Yeah, it’s not a hard thing to do,” Benjamin said.

Their goal is to have more people get involved and hopefully make at least 50.

“We need help obviously,” said Hanchett. “Two people can’t do this together, we need a village.”

If you would like to reach out to Tiffaney to help out, she can be reached on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Tibby30