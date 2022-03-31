LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashida Morgan said her teenage son is the suspect in a shooting that killed 20-year-old Tomaz Shessia in Lansing. Tonight, she apologized for her son’s actions.

“I’m not here like trying to justify my son’s actions because what he did was extremely wrong. I do want to give my condolence to the family… both sides because I just found out he was adopted,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it’s a day she’ll never forget. Last Wednesday she got a call from the police that her teenage son was a suspect in a homicide.

“I was just like oh my goodness and I just broke down crying,” Morgan said.

Lansing Police responded to the shooting and found Shessia lying near the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Officers tracked down both teenage suspects and took them into custody.

Morgan said her son is the 14-year-old suspect. She said she does not know what led up to the shooting or how her son got a gun.

“We don’t have guns in our family. We don’t even deal with that type of stuff… it’s dangerous. I have no idea where he got that from. I just wish this wouldn’t have never happened. Wish he never would’ve got the gun where he got it from,” Morgan said.

Both suspects are being charged with second-degree murder. Morgan said as much as she misses her son, she understood there are consequences for what happened.

“He gotta take full responsibility for his actions. So he’s gotta do the time the judge gives him. He’s gonna have to do it,” Morgan said.

While she doesn’t have all the answers, Morgan said she apologizes to Shessia’s families for her son’s actions.

“I do want to give my condolences to his adoptive mother and the biological mother again. And really apologize to the bottom of my heart. I’m so sorry that this happened and I wish I could take it back,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she spoke with Shessia’s biological mom and apologized to her personally.

She said they spoke about doing something to address gun violence in Lansing in memory of Shessia.