Motorcycle crash closes I-69 near Laingsburg

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

At least two motorcycles have crashed on I-69 near Laingsburg, sending the drivers to a local hospital.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that the cyclists rode into a construction zone where traffic had slowed just before 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say the cyclists drove into the back of a pickup truck that had slowed with other traffic.

The two motorcycle drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar