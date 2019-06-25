Motorcycle crash closes I-69 near Laingsburg

At least two motorcycles have crashed on I-69 near Laingsburg, sending the drivers to a local hospital.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that the cyclists rode into a construction zone where traffic had slowed just before 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say the cyclists drove into the back of a pickup truck that had slowed with other traffic.

The two motorcycle drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.