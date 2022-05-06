JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Ella Sharp Park is seeing continued vandalism after someone crashed a motorcycle into the park’s rotunda on Thursday.

Though the crash did not cause any major injuries of damage to the rotunda, a small fire broke out as a result of the crash.

A Facebook post from the City of Jackson calls the treatment of the park “disappointing.”

“The City is still examining the damage, but there appears to be smoke damage and a mess to clean up,” the post said.

Courtesy: The City of Jackson, Michigan

The City calls the latest crash part of a larger trend of people driving their cars on park lawns, trash dumping and other things.

In January, the City announced that it would be closing off three major streets in the park as City staff work toward solutions for the vandalism.

“If you see someone off-roading, vandalizing, or dumping trash in parks, please call 911 so we can help stop this abuse!,” the post concludes.