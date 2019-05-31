Motorcyclist dies in Eaton County crash

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) - A Delta Township man is dead of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, David Eichenberg, 61, was driving his motorcycle on the ramp from westbound I-496 to eastbound I-96 when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

He was alone on the motorcycle and was wearing his helmet.

Investigators from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office believe speed was a factor.