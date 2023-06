LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was severely injured in a car and motorcycle crash that happened on the southside of Lansing late Sunday morning.

Lansing police confirmed that a motorcycle and a car collided at around 11 a.m. on Jolly Road and Wise Road.

Officials added that the motorcyclist is in critical condition, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.