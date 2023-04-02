LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area of Saginaw Street and Westmoreland Avenue around 7:39 p.m.

Lansing Police said when officers arrived they found a motorcycle had crashed into a pole. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Accident investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.