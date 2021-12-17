Motorcyclist killed in Blackman Township crash

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, at the intersection of Laurence Ave. and Wildwood Ave., a 26 year-old motorcyclist was heading north when he hit a car heading east.

The 2007 Buick was being driven by a 76-year-old woman from Sandstone Township.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash site, and the woman received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit,

Authorities believe the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor in the crash.