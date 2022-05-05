IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 48-year-old man from Ionia who was driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m. the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident at the intersection of Sayles Road and South Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township.

A 79-year-old woman from Belding was heading north in her SUV and pulled across Sayles Road into the path of the 48-year-old motorcyclist, who was going east.

Deputies say the man died on the scene.

Officials believe speed was a factor, but alcohol was not involved.

An investigation is currently underway.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Michigan State Police, Saranac Fire, Life EMS and Reed and Hoppes.