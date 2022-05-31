WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and crashed into a ditch on I-96 west near Creyts Road on Monday.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. in Eaton County, according to the Michigan State Police First District Twitter page. The driver was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Officials say the driver has been identified as 49-year-old Aaron Andrew Gorden from Owosso.

Gorden was not wearing a helmet during the crash, police say.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, but low tire pressure could’ve been involved, officials say.

The crash is still under investigation.