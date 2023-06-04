ISABELLA TOWNSHIP, Mich, (WLNS) — A man from Clare died Saturday morning after getting into a crash with a pickup truck carrying a small trailer.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash occurred around 10:51 a.m. at the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road.

While on their way, deputies were informed that a motorcyclist was trapped between the pickup and trailer.

By the time they arrived, the motorcyclist, identified as 68-year-old Roger Stalter of Clare, had died.

Officials’ investigation determined that the truck was turning left into a driveway on East Rosebush Road, while Stalter was also traveling in the same direction.

Stalter, unable to yield or stop, then collided with the pickup.

The truck driver, a 22-year-old from Owosso, was uninjured.