Motorcyclist survives crash south of Jackson

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Forest health experts are getting reports of oak, aspen, and maple trees losing leaves to gypsy moths in multiple parts of the Lower Peninsula.

This year, that removal of leaves is likely to become visible within the next few weeks in localized outbreak areas and persist through mid-July, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Gypsy moths are a nuisance but rarely kill trees,” said Scott Lint, forest health expert with the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.

A couple of simple tips are to keep trees that are stripped of leaves healthy by making sure they get water as well as avoiding damaging tree roots and bark.

Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on the leaves of more than 300 types of trees from late May to early or mid-July.

Each caterpillar can eat up to 9 square feet of leaf area during the six to seven weeks of feeding. This means trees in landscapes as well as forests can be entirely stripped by late June.

Fortunately, most hardwood trees are able to produce new leaves two to three weeks later, after the caterpillars have finished their feeding, according to a report by Deborah McCullough, Michigan State University, Departments of Entomology and Forestry. This means trees should begin to develop new leaves in July to replace those that were eaten.

The gypsy moth is an invasive species that caused outbreaks of defoliation, removal of leaves, in Michigan from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s. This insect, which is native to Europe and parts of Asia, arrived in the northeastern U.S. in the mid-1860s and has been spreading ever since.