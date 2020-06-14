COLUMBIA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 51-year-old Brooklyn man will survive after crashing Friday evening.
The motorcyclist was attempting to avoid a collision near Clark Lake in Columbia Township, according to police.
Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Sandy Beach Drive and Jefferson Road around 5:40 p.m., according to Columbia Township Interim Police Chief Jay Niles.
The motorcyclist was driving his 2004 Harley east on Jefferson Road when he attempted to “negotiate sudden traffic changes,” Niles said. As the bike slowed quickly, it came into contact with the ground and skid down the road “a short distance,” Niles said.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson for treatment, police said. The hospital is roughly 20 minutes away from the scene of the accident.
The police do not believe alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash, according to a report by our media partners at MLive.
Motorcyclist survives crash south of Jackson
