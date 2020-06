Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- Lansing Police Officers today released video from an incident in which a male reported that he was being followed by a group of people on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:37 p.m.

On this night, Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to Leslie and Michigan (Hospital parking lot) to meet with a male reporting that he was being followed by a group of people.