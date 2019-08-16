MRA suspends Michigan marijuana facility license

Lansing- We're Here for Health this week, with information on nose bleeds, and how best to treat them. Nose bleeds can be caused by a number of things, including a common cold, allergies, injury, or lack of moisture in the air. For children, the top cause of a nose bleed, is injury, as they're more likely to pick their nose. For adults, we're told the number one cause of nose bleeds, is an excess amount of dry air.

We spoke to Dr. Suma Thomas from McLaren Mid-Michigan Physicians Family Medicine, who tells us, the best way to treat a nose bleed, is to find an absorbing material to put in your nose, lean forward, and apply pressure to either side of the bridge of your nose. Once this is done, you're supposed to keep applying pressure, until you no longer see active bleeding. However, Dr. Thomas says, if the bleeding continues, and you loose enough blood to fill up a medicine cup, you need to seek medical attention.