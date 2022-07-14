INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating a Stockbridge car crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The initial investigations have shown that a car was traveling on East Main Street near Brogan Road when they crossed the centerline and hit another car. Police say the at-fault driver is a 27-year-old man.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including the drivers of both cars and some passengers from both cars.

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash, and that the investigation is ongoing.