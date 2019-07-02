MSP are looking for anyone who may have been approached by CSC suspect

The Michigan State Police is looking for more women who may have come in contact with a Criminal Sexual Conduct suspect.

Detectives from the MSP Jackson Post are investigating a probable serial CSC/ Intimidation suspect.

His name is William Akin, 37, and he was arrested on June 26 on a 5-count warrant including CSC 1st, CSC 2nd, 2 Counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, and Malicious use of Telecommunications Services.

Prosecutors allege that Akin approached victims online using “Plenty of Fish,” “Tagged,” and similar app/websites.

He’s also alleged to have used his full name as well as “Will” and “Will Smith.”

If anyone has any information about William Akin or who may have been approached by him online, please contact the Detective Bureau of the Michigan State Police, Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.