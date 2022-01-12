MSP finds race disparities in traffic stops

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An independent study commissioned by the Michigan State Police (MSP) has found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency and outcomes of traffic stops conducted by MSP troopers in 2020.

MSP director Col. Joe Gasper announced the department will hire an independent consulting firm to review MSP policies and offer changes to address racial disparities in traffic stops.

Gasper also recommended equipping all troopers with body cameras and offering cultural awareness training.

“Michiganders deserve unbiased policing, transparency and accountability from their state police, and that’s what they’re going to get,” said Gasper in a press release.

“To be clear, this report is not a commentary on the integrity of individual troopers, who are steadfastly committed to serving everyone with dignity and respect. But this independent study did find clear and consistent evidence that racial and ethnic disparities exist in Michigan State Police traffic stops, and we need to change that. Today, armed with new awareness about our traffic stop activity, we’re taking another step toward transparency for the communities we serve. We will fix this together.”

The report found that Black people were significantly more likely to be involved in a traffic stop than other races. Hispanic and Asian drivers were found to be less likely to be involved in a traffic stop than other races, but were more likely to receive citations.

The department released a 5-point improvement plan that includes:

Hiring an independent consulting firm to review MSP policies with an eye toward making recommendations for systemic changes that will address racial disparities.

Launching a statewide listening and engagement effort, in partnership with the Bridges to B.L.U.E. Citizen Advisory Council, in which MSP leadership will engage in open and honest conversation with leaders from communities of color, surfacing problems and finding solutions together.

Making more data available to MSP troopers through a dashboard that will provide real-time traffic stop data so they can learn about and adjust their actions.

Ramping up educational opportunities for troopers and recruits through the creation of the department’s Professional Development Bureau. This new bureau will provide training and development for enforcement members on familiar topics, as well as on new and emerging topics including mental health, wellness, de-escalation, cultural competency, decision-making, implicit bias and communication skills.

Issuing body worn cameras to all enforcement members who could have enforcement contact with Michigan residents and visitors.

John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, today commended the Michigan State Police commended the report, saying “I applaud the Michigan State Police for commissioning this important study and for their transparency in reporting what it revealed. The disparate treatment of black and brown people when engaging with law enforcement is not a surprise, but this study quantified that which we all know is happening. Knowing the truth is the first step toward fixing the problem.

“We must also take steps to modify the behavior of police who perpetuate this problem, and hold those who do not change accountable for their actions. We stand ready to assist the Michigan State Police in developing solutions that will lead to this much-needed accountability,” said Johnson.

The department has posted the executive summary and full report on its Transparency and Accountability webpage at www.michigan.gov/MSPtransparency, and it is available directly: