MSP graduates 20 new specialized officers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are planning to expand enforcement for commercial vehicles.



Part of the plan includes twenty new MSP motor carrier officers who will begin work next week.



The officers are expected to graduate from the 24th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this afternoon at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.



Motor carrier officer duties include enforcing traffic safety laws on commercial vehicles, conduct commercial vehicle and driver inspections as well as contribute to homeland security efforts by enforcing hazardous material regulations.

We are thankful for the commitment of these brave men and women to protecting our state’s infrastructure, enforcing commercial vehicle safety laws and keeping Michiganders safe. The MSP has some of the most highly-trained officers in the nation, and I wish each of them a safe and rewarding career on the road. Lt. Governor Gilchrist

For the past 20 weeks, the recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, precision driving, commercial vehicle law and commercial vehicle inspection procedures.

Your mission is an important one. I ask that you take your responsibilities granted to you as motor carrier officers seriously and strive each day to be the best officer you can be. Col. Joe Gasper said in his address to the recruits

Candidates interested in learning more about a career with the MSP can visit the MSP website.