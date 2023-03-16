HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a large backup on I-96 west after M-59 as Michigan State Police investigate a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

6 News was on scene and saw what appeared to be a body on the ground.

The crash took place in Livingston County, right near the Tanger Outlets in Howell.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation Traffic Map, the crash was reported at 6:35 a.m.

Exit 133 is closed because of the crash and the MSP First District Twitter page said cars are being pushed off the expressway to M-59.

MSP said to expect backups and avoid the area if possible.