INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is in the hospital with injuries after a rollover crash yesterday.

Troopers responded to the crash on Jan. 7 around 7:00 p.m.

According to a tweet from MSP, a car heading east on I-96 near Okemos Rd. went off the road and crashed.

The 30-year-old driver from Mason was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

Officials are investigating the driver for operating while intoxicated (OWI).