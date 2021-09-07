MSP Lansing Post makes 3 concealed carry arrests in 3 days during traffic stops

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop in Ingham County that ended up in an arrest today.

During the stop, troopers noticed a gun in the driver’s waistband.

The 22-year-old man from Flint was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon (CCW.)

This is the third arrest in the last three days that the MSP Lansing Post has made an arrest for CCW during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, Sept. 4 Lansing Post troopers made a stop in Clinton County. After further investigation, an 18-year-old from Lansing was arrested for CCW, Felony Firearm and Possession of Cocaine, and another 18-year-old from Eaton Rapids was arrested for CCW, Felony Firearm and a Stolen Firearm.

At this time, there is no other information available.