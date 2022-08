RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond.

MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Widespread property damage and power outages were reported.

At this time it appears no one was injured.

Images of the damage can be seen below. Photos via MSP.