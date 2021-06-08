MSP saves family of ducks at State Capitol

WLNS 6 News
by: Izzy Martin
MSP_Ducks
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today while working at the Capitol, First Lieutenant Green and Deputy Sergeant Mills on the bike team when they saw an unexpected sight: a family of ducks.
The two officers then helped the ducks back to a nearby river.
A safe escort leads to a happy ending to enjoy a #PureMichigan river! pic.twitter.com/KnczPZqV0X— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 8, 2021
