MSP saves family of ducks at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today while working at the Capitol, First Lieutenant Green and Deputy Sergeant Mills on the bike team when they saw an unexpected sight: a family of ducks.

The two officers then helped the ducks back to a nearby river.

