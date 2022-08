LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man experiencing a medical emergency while driving on I-96 was aided by a quick-thinking Michigan State Police Trooper on Monday.

At around 12:45 p.m., an MSP trooper driving on I-96 in Clinton County noticed a car driving in the median.

The trooper used his patrol vehicle to help the struggling vehicle stop safely. The driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was transported to a nearby hospital.

No injuries were reported.