Barry Co. gas station standoff suspect charged

WOODLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who barricaded himself inside a gas station for hours Wednesday night has been charged with assault, authorities say.

Timothy Maloy Riddle, 48, was charged Thursday with felonious assault, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office added that additional charges “on behalf of multiple police agencies” were expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Prosecutors say the situation started as a police chase in Hastings. That chase came to an end around 7 p.m. at a Mobil gas station on M-43/E. Broadway Street between Harrison Street and Velte Road in the village of Woodland.

There, authorities say, Riddle barricaded himself inside. Michigan State Police tweeted around 2 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested.

While details remain limited, MSP Lt. DuWayne Robinson confirmed to News 8 that a Barry County sheriff’s deputy fired their gun. It remains unknown whether anyone was actually shot or otherwise injured, though an MSP lieutenant on the scene told News 8 that no one was hurt during negotiations.

MSP also said there was a lot that led up to the incident, but did not give details.

Riddle’s bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety at arraignment Thursday. He’s expected back in court on Aug. 25. If convicted of assault, he faces up to four years in prison. The other two counts are both two-year felonies.

Online Michigan Department of Corrections records shows Riddle was previously convicted of a July 9, 1988, homicide in Wayne County, when he was 15. He was resentenced in February of 2017 and ultimately released from MDOC’s jurisdiction in November 2019.

MDOC records also show Riddle is currently on probation linked to a Jan. 26 larceny in a building in Barry County. That sentence was imposed on July 21.