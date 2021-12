LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be on your best behavior on the roads today, because MSP Troopers will be watching.

A tweet from MSP First District announced that troopers from the Hometown Security Team (HST) will be helping Lansing Police in the Capital city from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

Officials will be keeping an eye out for speeding and careless driving.

“Also, don’t forget to #BuckleUp,” the tweet continued.

The tweet did not specify where troopers would be throughout Lansing.