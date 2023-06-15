MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers were seriously injured in a Muskegon crash that stemmed from a police chase Thursday night, MSP said.

It happened at West Holbrook Avenue and Peck Street.

According to MSP, a trooper was chasing a potentially stolen vehicle.

Lt. Michelle Robinson of MSP said the vehicle was stolen out of Kent County and the chase started shortly before 9:20 p.m.

When a second MSP vehicle responded to assist, it was hit by the stolen vehicle as it fled, MSP said.

Two troopers and two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital, Robinson said. There were serious injuries, according to MSP.

MSP said the troopers involved were from the Grand Rapids Post. No names were released Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it with more information.