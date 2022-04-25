EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is going green by adding nearly 370 new electric vehicles and investing in charging infrastructure.

The new investments are part of an MSU plan to achieve “climate neutrality” by 2050.

“Our strategic plan challenges us to take action to create a better tomorrow for our university and those we serve,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “The transition to more electric vehicles in our fleet is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our goals while decreasing our carbon footprint for a brighter and greener future for Michigan State.”

MSU says the first 40 new electric vehicles will arrive on campus this summer. The new vehicles consist of sedans, minivans and light-duty pickup trucks.

MSU also says it will add to its electrical charging grid through a partnership with Consumers Energy PowerMIFleet program.

“We at Consumers Energy are excited to power Michigan’s electric vehicle transformation, including 1 million vehicles on our state’s roads in less than a decade,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “MSU’s commitment is an important part of that transition and signals to the entire MSU community that the time for EVs has arrived. We are pleased to be a partner in these efforts through our PowerMIFleet program.”

MSU is also investing in new DC fast chargers through the PowerMIFleet program, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s ChargeUp Michigan program and Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA.)

The chargers will be available to the public at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway on Harrison Road this fall.

“CATA is committed to its partnership with Michigan State University,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser, AICP. “We are excited about the opportunity to invest in and install charging infrastructure at the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway. One of CATA’s strategic goals is to achieve a zero-emission fleet by 2035, including large and small buses, minivans and support vehicles as well as related infrastructure. As we continue to focus on driving regional mobility, zero-emission vehicles will be key to our success.”