MSU Alumna gets international award

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 2019 Michigan State University graduate will receive a major international competitive award.



Anna Esenther has been named a Rhodes Scholar and is the 20th Rhodes Scholar from MSU, according to MSU Today.

As the 20th Rhodes Scholar from Michigan State University, Anna has earned every Spartan’s pride for being selected for arguably the most prestigious international scholarship award MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.

Esenther is an Honors College graduate that holds degrees in economics, psychology, history, education and statistics.

Anna has demonstrated a sustained commitment to leadership, service and research Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College

She is currently a first-grade teacher in Arizona.

My greatest hope is that my selection amplifies the voices of both teachers and underrepresented populations in economics. Anna Esenther

The Rhodes Trust is the oldest of the major international competitive award foundations.



They provide 100 of the most outstanding students across the world an opportunity to study at the University of Oxford in England.



Rhodes Scholarships are offered in 22 countries, with the United States receiving 32 of the 100 scholarships.

She is smart, motivated and colossally energetic. A first-rate researcher as well as a beautiful writer, Anna has a passionate interest in both history and economics that has already led her to unique insights in both fields. On top of all this, she is an impressively dedicated community volunteer. Helen Zoe Veit, associate professor in the Department of History

In 2015, Esenther received a University Distinguished Scholarship to attend MSU, which provides full tuition, room and board and a stipend for up to eight semesters of study.