EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State has announced it intends on having an external review of the response to the shooting on campus, in addition to making some significant changes to security policies.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, MSU said it has decided to make improvements that focus on four areas: access to buildings, classroom and door locks, expanding camera coverage, and mandatory training.

MSU officials said they made the decision to focus on these four areas after getting input from public safety and campus leaders, students, faculty and staff.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” said MSU interim president Theresa K. Woodruff. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

Here are the primary changes MSU is making:

Building access: Starting March 13, most buildings on campus will require key card access by current students, staff, or faculty from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Door locks: The university will start putting “appropriate lock systems” on classrooms so instructors can secure the rooms. Officials have targeted the fall 2023 semester to have this completed

Camera expansion: MSU will be adding 2,000 cameras throughout campus, including in academic buildings and Green Light phones. In addition, the school is moving forward on its plan to centralize the oversight of all cameras and security systems

Mandatory training: Starting this fall, the school will require all students, staff, and faculty to complete active violence intruder training

“Our security portfolio is multifaceted, and we’re constantly evaluating improvements and changes — seen and unseen — that strengthen safety on campus,” said MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch. “The actions we’ve outlined today, combined with internal and external reviews, position our university to be safer, more secure and better prepared into the future.”

MSU officials also said Wednesday that despite receiving accreditations for the police response to the shooting, they believe there is more they can do.

“We will soon conduct an after-action evaluation of how our emergency personnel and university leaders responded to the crisis,” MSU said. “In addition, we intend to solicit an external, third-party after-action review. This is a common practice for education institutions that have experienced similar situations and a chance to review what went well during the emergency response and what could improve.”