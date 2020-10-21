MSU artists nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards

EAST LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

Three Michigan State University faculty members and the MSU Wind Symphony have earned Latin Grammy nominations for best classical album and best classical contemporary composition.

MSU faculty and student musicians from the college of music wrote, performed and produced the album titled “King Mangoberry.”

In addition, the cover and inside art for the album was created by 7th and 8th-grade students from Chippewa Middle School in Okemos.

The 2021 Grammys will be held on January 31.