MSU associate professor responds to survey controversy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Two Michigan Humanities programs were awarded grants totaling $140,000.

The Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs award will go to the Arts & Humanities Touring Program as well as Poetry Out Loud.

“This funding allows Michigan Humanities to continue to deliver high-quality cultural programming into schools, libraries and museum in communities across the state," said Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, Michigan Humanities President and CEO.

$80,000 will support the Arts & Humanities Touring Program in assisting in funding to bring performers, musicians, storytellers and humanities presenters into Michigan communities.

A $60,000 grant will go to a national high school poetry recitation competition that reaches approximately 20,000 students annually called Poetry Out Loud. The state competition for Poetry Out Loud is scheduled for Friday, March 13th and Saturday March 14th of next year in Lansing.