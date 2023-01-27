LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The animals and staff of the Capital Area Humane Society got a special surprise on Thursday when they were visited by the MSU men’s basketball team.

Spartan basketball players Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Davis Smith, Malik Hall, and Tre Holloman stopped by the humane society to visit with puppies that were named after them.

“We are so grateful to Tyson, A.J., Davis, Malik, and Tre for taking time out of their VERY busy schedules to come to our shelter. Our staff hasn’t stopped talking about their visit,” the Capital Area Humane Society posted on its Facebook page.

The puppies seemed to provide some good luck, as MSU went on to beat divisional rivals Iowa at home, 63-61.