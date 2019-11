EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, Michigan State University will wear patches on their jerseys in remembrance of Zachary Winston, younger brother of Cassius Winston, who passed away this past Saturday evening.

Tonight, we will wear patches on our jerseys in remembrance of Zachary “Smoothie” Winston, younger brother of Cassius Winston, who passed away this past Saturday. pic.twitter.com/9V2GNqbiyA — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 14, 2019

Zachary, 19, was hit by the train at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9th. He was a sophomore on the Division III Albion men’s basketball team along with their youngest brother, Khy.



The incident happened about 20 miles from the Jackson station.