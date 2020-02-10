MSU Black Alumni national board to meet with university president

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Black Alumni Board is getting involved after an offensive display popped up on the university’s campus.

A display was put up at the Wharton Center’s gift shop. It was a wooden tree with dolls of historically black figures hung to it.

MSUBA announced on Sunday that its executive committee along with select members of the university relations committee have scheduled a meeting with MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.

During the meeting MSUBA’s president said they will discuss multiple topics including recommendations to eradicate future racial incidents on campus.