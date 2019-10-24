MSU Black Student Alliance releases demands, meets with Stanley

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A day after Michigan State University students held an emotional meeting about racial incidents on campus, MSU Black Student Alliance has released a list of demands about how the university should move forward.

The incidents included toilet paper that some thought was shaped like a noose, which was taped to a dorm room door, and a recent survey administered by an associate professor in the College of Communications Arts and Sciences, which contained vulgar and racist questions.

The demands, released Wednesday, were directed at the university’s Residence Education and Housing Services Department, which oversees housing on campus. They include calling for the department to be transparent to the whole student body, including those who don’t live in the residence halls, as well as consequences for students who create a negative environment in the dorms.

They also want to ensure targeted communities are validated, even if an incident isn’t perceived as bias by the department, and they also want more minority representation in the department’s leadership.

BSA's list of demands to REHS. — Black Students' Alliance ✊🏾✊🏿 (@msu_BSA) October 23, 2019

The demands were made the same day as MSU Black Student Alliance met with University President Samuel Stanley. 6 News is working to learn how the meeting went, and what might have come from it.

Keilyn Broussard, the Vice President of MSU Black Student Alliance, told 6 News Tuesday she wants MSU to acknowledge the issues that have happened on campus, as well as additional training for students and staff.

“I’d like to see diversity training, especially for faculty that have not gotten tenure yet. A requirement to do diversity training before they get tenure. I think that would be a very good next step, as well as diversity training for campus,” she said. “There is a required training for sexual assault. I think diversity and racism training is just as important.”