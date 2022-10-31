EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees held a special meeting Monday where they announced a new interim president.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced his resignation earlier in October, saying he had lost confidence in the Board and could no longer continue to serve in good conscience. Stanley gave the school a 90-day notice from Oct. 13.

On Monday, the Board announced they have accepted Stanley’s resignation and said that Teresa Woodruff will serve as interim president starting Nov. 4.

Woodruff currently serves as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Michigan State University.

Up to this point, the Board had not spoken much with the public since Stanley’s resignation, with the exception of their monthly meeting on Friday, where students and faculty packed the room for the first scheduled trustees meeting since the major announcement.

On Sunday, MSU sent out a media advisory for a special meeting Monday at 12 p.m. to ‘consider the appointment of an interim president.’

