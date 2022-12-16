LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Board of Trustees met for several hours Friday, and one of the big topics was the school’s swim and dive teams.

Supporters of the program were hoping the Board would re-instate the teams. But after today’s meeting, it does not appear that will happen anytime soon.

The Board concluded that there is no ‘viable path’ to reinstate the MSU swim and dive teams, mainly due to financial issues.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to hear an appeal case surrounding the school’s Title IX violations and a trial surrounding the case is expected to begin in just a few weeks.