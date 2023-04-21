EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Board of Trustees is holding its first monthly meeting since the tragic shooting on campus on Feb. 13.

The agenda for the meeting includes a wide variety of topics, such as a research presentation by a graduate student, public bonds to fund construction of the new MSU multicultural center and more.

But perhaps the most pressing decision the MSU Board made was to formally authorize the near 7% raise in cost for room and board.

The proposed rate hike is for the standard residence hall double room and board rate.

Public comment also looks to be a mixed bag, with representatives from the MSU Swim and Dive team, people who want to talk about former MSU Business School Dean Sanjay Gupta, and more.

Gupta is also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and you can watch it at the top of the page.