EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is getting together Friday for it’s first monthly meeting since President Samuel L. Stanley announced his resignation.

The Board has been under heavy criticism in the last several months, with three campus groups voting ‘no-confidence’ in the group, in addition to Stanley’s condemning words in his resignation.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the Board Friday:

A research presentation by Maryam Naghibolhosseini, an assistant professor in the Department of Communicative Sciences and Disorders, on using high-speed imaging to better understand and diagnose voice disorders

A resolution to approve the university`s five-year capital plan and the 2024 capital outlay request to build a new engineering and digital innovation building

A resolution to approve the university`s financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2022

An authorization to plan for the renovation of laboratories in the Chemistry Building

The meeting began with a public comment time, which was not without fireworks.

Dr. Christie Poitra, the former director of Michigan State University’s Native American Institute, said during comment time that she is suing the Board over a Title IX case.

Stay tuned with us throughout the day as we will have continued coverage of the meeting.